Has Door Been Reopened for Rams-Stafford Reunion?
The Rams may not be moving on from Matthew Stafford as new developments have occured, leading to a potential resolution that could see Stafford return to the team with a new deal in hand.
While the trade option is still on the table and from all accounts, both the Giants and the Raiders remain in play, the door towards a resolution has been opened according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
While Rapoport can only report on news he knows and the limited information around remains at an all-time minimum, there are several things that can infer from the extended negotiations.
The Rams are in win now mode. They've always have been and they always will be. The one season that they suffered a losing season, Sean McVay toyed with retirement.
While Jimmy Garoppolo is more than a serviceable starting quarterback, having led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance, there are continued questions on if he can make the critical throw in the critical moment.
On the flip side, would Stafford want to be a part of a rebuild in Las Vegas or New York? The Giants are one bad season away from cleaning house and Matt Ryan's departure from the Falcons to the Colts serves as an example why a veteran QB shouldn't join a situation with an offensive-minded head coach on the hot seat.
The Raiders have been one of the worst franchises in the 21st century and while it appears they're headed in a new direction under new managment, they still play in the AFC West, against three quarterbacks who participated in the last postseason.
The Raiders also have a lot of work ahead of them as they look to rebuild their defense and establish a strong running back room, things the Rams either have or will have in 2025. Unlike the Raiders and Giants, the Rams also have a top three wide receiver.
It remains my opinion that the Rams and Stafford are playing a giant game of chicken. It is also my opinion that Stafford will sign a multi-year deal that gets him his $50+ million in 2025, allowing the Rams to move his cap hit down the road.
Then once Stafford is ready to hang his cleats up, both sides will restructure that deal with Stafford taking a pay cut at the end that would eliminate that massive hit and whatever remains could be spread on void years while the team uses a QB on a rookie contract.
