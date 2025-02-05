BREAKING: NFL Announces Rams Will Play in Australia During 2026 Season
The NFL announced on Wednesday that the league would be making a massive effort to expand its brand into the South Pacific by hosting the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia during the 2026 season. The NFL has selected the Rams as one of the participating teams due to their proximity to the country and their marketing rights as part of the league's global markets program.
Many believe the Rams will play the Eagles as first reported but the league has yet to confirm an opponent for Los Angeles. Philadelphia also has marketing rights in Australia.
The game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the first in a multi-year agreement to set a foothold in the untouched market.
“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.
“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”
“We’re thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia. Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game,” said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan.
“It’s a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG.”
Only time will tell if Los Angeles becomes a regular participant in the Australia games in the same manner that Jacksonville has with London. The Rams have played overseas in a regular-season game on four occasions, all taking place in England.
