Rams Puka Nacua Hits Career Milestone in Cardinals Win

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was brilliant, hauling in seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Nacua's big day would be a massive factor in the Rams' blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals and his time in the end zone gave the superstar a career first.

Nacua's Career First

"This is Puka Nacua's first career game with at least two touchdown catches," stated the Rams PR Team. Nacua has 167 receiving yards today, his second-best output in his career (170 in Week 4, 2025)."

Nacua averaged 23.9 yards per catch on Sunday.

Nacua's Confidence is Through the Roof

Nacua has been a prime example of a young player who has trusted the process put forth by the Rams . Nacua spoke earlier this week on that process and how he's been able to have success from it.

“I would say it was implemented in smaller ways [in college]," stated Nacua. "I think here in the bigger picture in every facet, every unit meeting, in our lifts and in the way our training room is operated, I feel like the message is clear. There's a blueprint of how the process is going to look. I remember coming in as a rookie and being able to be like, ‘Okay, there is a plan and a process.’ You watch other people and you add things into it, but they definitely do have a process here that allows for you to feel like you can play with a clear mind on Sundays.

Nacua was asked if he had any specific examples of Rams head coach Sean McVay instilling confidence in him.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a touchdown catch past Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I can think of one of my first catches in my rookie year was a little RPO that ended up being a little five-yard route to gain for 17," continued Nacua. "It was showed in the next week after we won that Week 1 on the little highlight tape that we get to watch on Saturday night going into that next game. I remember being like, ‘Ah, I made the highlight tape,’ and coach is talking about that one. It was on the TV and I was like, ‘Wow. I can do this. He believes in me.’”

Since his record-breaking rookie campaign in 2023, Nacua has been flying, establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in football. Despite missing a game earlier this season, Nacua is tied with Trey McBride for the lead in receptions and is second in receiving yards.

