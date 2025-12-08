Rams' Puka Nacua, Offense Put in Award-Winning Weekend

The Los Angeles Rams had themselves a day against the Arizona Cardinals as they put up a dominant 45-17 victory over their rivals from the desert. After Sunday's action had concluded, Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness put together his NFL Week 14 Team of the Week, praising multiple members of the Rams while handing out a player award for an offensive superstar.

An Offensive Showing

McGuinness named Matthew Stafford, Blake Corum, Puka Nacua, and Alaric Jackson to his offensive team of the week. Stafford has another MVP day with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Corum set single-game career highs for rushing yards and touchdowns.

Puka Nacua

Nacua was at his best, scoring multiple receiving touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career.

" Puka Nacua was utterly dominant: The Rams star turned 10 targets into seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.59 yards per route run, stated McGuinness when naming Nacua as his offensive player of the week.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Nacua was utterly dominant in the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals , earning a 97.4 PFF grade," continued McGuinness. "He turned 10 targets into seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.59 yards per route run."

Nacua was nearly unstoppable in his annual return to the desert, hauling in seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Big Boys Up Front

The Rams appear to have found consistency in their offensive line. Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon have not only held down the fort, but they've dominated the line of scrimmage, opening up run lane after run lane while keeping Matthew Stafford protected.

McGuinness named them the NFL's Offensive Line of the Week.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65), offensive lineman Justin Dedich (67) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Rams offensive line allowed just two pressures on Matthew Stafford in the win over the Arizona Cardinals," added McGuinness. "They also dominated on the ground, as the Rams averaged 6.9 yards per carry and would have topped 250 rushing yards if not for three kneel-downs by backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo."

All five men are under contract through next season.

The Landman

McGuinness didn't only praise the Rams' offense as he named linebacker Nate Landman to his team of the week. Landman continues to be worth every dollar given to him and then some as the Rams' defensive signal caller and captain secured his first interception with the franchise.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landman has been loving life in Los Angeles, establishing himself as the quintessential linebacker the Rams have been looking for.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.