BREAKING: Rams Set to Play in Australia During 2026 Season
It seems that the Rams and Eagles won't be able to stop getting enough of each other. Two franchises linked through incredible matchups, Dick Vermeil and their Super Bowl triumphs representing the NFC, will face off once again but this time oversees. According to a recent report from Australian newspaper the Herald Sun, the two teams will play each other down under as the NFL attempts to expand their international influence.
While the NFL has yet to confirm the report, the game is within the NFL's plan to breach the Asian market, a market that has been without football for sometime. Within the past three years, the NFL has worked to grow it's international footprint from beyond just their annual game in London.
The NFL now holds multiple games in London every year, an event in which the Rams have participated in as well as events throughout Germany, replanting the league's flag in places where they once held NFL Europe franchises. The NFL will host a game in Madrid, Spain during the 2025 season, the league's first entry into the Iberian Peninsula.
The NFL also expanded into South America in 2024 as the Eagles and Packers opened their season with a matchup in Brazil. The NFL also has infrequent matchups in Mexico, typically played at the historic Estadio Azteca. In a hilarius twist of events, the Rams were supposed to play at the Estadio Azteca on November 18th, 2018 in a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The event was changed venues a week before it was supposed to take place due to poor field conditions, moving the game back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. That game would end up becoming the Rams' historic 54-51 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in what many consider the greatest Monday Night Football game of all time.
The Rams are a team the NFL has sent to across the ocean in the past. Outside of the scheduled game in Mexico City, the team has played in London four times in the last 13 years, going 2-2 over that stretch. Their last game came in 2019 in a 24-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals where Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown in the effort.
