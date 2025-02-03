BREAKING: Raiders to Hire Chip Kelly, Could Trigger Coaching Exodus From Rams
According to reports, former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL as Pete Carroll's offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly spent the 2024 season with Ohio State as their OC, winning the National Championship with the Buckeyes.
While Ohio State attempts to navigate Kelly's departure, there is currently no indication on what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will do regarding the departure. Kelly was co-OC with Brian Hartline so Hartline could be promoted to the playcalling role but if he is not, whatever Ryan Day does next could trigger a mass exodus of coaches for the Rams.
Current Rams passing game specialist Nate Scheelhaase could be the favorite for the Jaguars job. However considering his Big Ten roots and experience as a former playcaller, Ohio State might be interested in his services. Should that be the case, the Jaguars could close a deal with Scheelhaase as soon as Monday.
If that happens, Zak Kromer could depart with Scheelhaase to be the Jaguars offensive line coach.
Day also lost his defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State and Rams senior defensive assistant Sean Desai knows Day well. While Desai was a GA at Temple, Day was the WR coach and both men coached under Frank Spaziani at Boston College though their time with the Golden Eagles did not overlap. Desai served as DC for the Bears and Eagles. As DC of the Eagles, Desai was demoted for an unknown reason and his replacement Matt Patricia took Desai's defense and ran it into the ground, helping restore Desai's reputation.
If any of those dominos fall, any hire could take multiple Rams assistants with them as Ohio State has as much resources as NFL teams do in order to outbid the Rams. Unless the Rams want to pay more money or internally promote coaches, the team should be prepared to start losing assistants.
The good news is that no names are currently being thrown around to replace Kelly but the fact that Day lost two coordinators to essentially lateral moves less than a month removed from a National Championship could spell desperation for the Buckeyes and desperate people do unpredictable things.
