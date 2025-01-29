BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase for OC Position
At this point, barring anything crazy, it seems that it is a forgone conclusion that Rams offensive assistant and passing game specialist Nate Scheelhasse will be moving on from the team after only one season in Los Angeles.
Scheelhaase completed another offensive coordinator interview on Wednesday with former Rams OC and current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen. Scheelhasse was one of several Rams assistants who interviewed for the Buccaneers OC job earlier in the week as Todd Bowles looks to fill the position Coen vacated.
Scheelhaase, a former collegiate assistant with stops at his alma mater Illinois as well as Iowa State is a name on the rise due to his work in 2024 and his resume having Sean McVay's name on it. A former collegiate quarterback, Scheelhasse helped head coach Matt Campbell turn Iowa State from one of the biggest laughing stocks in college football to a Big 12 and College Football Playoff contender.
Scheelhasse would be a perfect fit as according to Jaguars on SI insider John Shipley, Coen is set to be the offensive play caller, which would allow Scheelhasse to have a greater influence on the offense without having the pressure of being a first-time offense designer and play caller at the NFL level.
Scheelhasse also understands and shares many of the same concepts Coen will want to incorporate in his offense. Coen himself said that improving the offensive line was a priority for him and if he hires Scheelhasse, that could pave a path for a trade involving Jonah Jackson.
There is a lot of love for Scheelhasse around the NFL right now because he has a deep understanding of the game from both a player's and a coach's perspective. Scheelhasse played college football when quarterbacks were allowed to be quarterbacks, calling checks and making changes at the line of scrimmage. If he does get the job, one of his main jobs will likely be to help QB Trevor Lawrence become more of a field general, especially as the Jaguars prepare to navigate roster building as Lawrence's massive extension kicks in for the 2026 season.
If anyone ever questions Sean McVay's impact on the NFL. One of his former assistants is prepared to hire another one of his assistants to be his coordinator and both those men are in the same age group as McVay.
