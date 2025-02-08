BREAKING: Rams Find Their New Tight Ends Coach
Work does indeed go hand in hand with play. While Sean McVay touched down in New Orleans with cast members from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary, the Rams announced that they have found their new tight ends coach, hiring Scott Huff from the Seahawks.
After Nick Caley left for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator job, the Rams found his replacement from a divisional rival, giving a bit more insight on Seattle's schemes and tendencies.
Huff is an offensive line coach by trade so his hiring signals that the Rams wants to improve the blocking ability tight ends and that they want a run based offense in 2025, even more than in year's past. This could also signal that the Rams may use one of their tight ends in the backfield as an "H-back" or full back.
Huff served the Seahawks for just one season, coming over from the University of Washington with then OC Ryan Grubb. Grubb and Huff were fired after one season but considering the talent on the Seahawks offensive line, it is not shocking to see why he wasn't able to turn them into an effective unit.
Huff in the previous season won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football, with Washington. During his seven years with Washington, Huff played a massive role in the development of first-round selections Troy Fautanu and Kaleb McGary as well as NFL starters Roger Rosengarten and Luke Wattenberg.
At Washington, Huff was hired by his former boss at Boise State Chris Petersen, retained under eventual Rams AHC Jimmy Lake and Lake's replacement Kalen DeBoer.
At Boise State, Huff served in a variety of roles under Petersen and Bryan Harsin including as tight ends coach from 2010-2011 where the Boise State offense was ranked in the top 10 in both total offense and scoring.
Continuing to hire coaches with extensive collegiate backgrounds, he joins offensive coaches Ron Gould, Eric Yarber, Rob Calabrese and Nate Scheelhaase in that honor. These coaches were taught how to be teachers and developers before collegiate football turned into a yearly arms race.
Expect Huff to establish an even more physical force in the tight end room.
