BREAKING: Rams Retain Nate Scheelhaase in Unexpected Move
Despite all indications pointing to Rams pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase joining Liam Coen's inaugural staff in Jacksonville as offensive coordinator, Los Angeles received some unexpected news when NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Scheelhaase will remain with Los Angeles for at least one more season.
Scheelhaase is a rising coaching star across the NFL after making the jump over from the collegiate ranks. After finishing his playing career with Illinois, Scheelhaase joined the Fighting Illini coaching staff before making to jump to Iowa State, eventually serving as the Cyclones offensive coordinator.
Scheelhaase then made the jump to the Rams and considering this is a time of turmoil and staff turnover, retaining Scheelhaase was a massive win for the team.
It is unclear what role Scheelhaase will serve in 2026, especially after the departure of Nick Caley and the expected departure of Jerry Schuplinski to Houston. Scheelhaase's return to the Rams calls into question what the future holds for assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer as Kromer is considered one of the favorites for the Jaguars offensive line job.
It is unknown at this time what prompted Scheelhaase to remain in Los Angeles considering a move to Jacksonville would likely have come with increased responsibilities, a higher salary, no state taxes, and an opportunity to have greater influence on the offense. A move would also have put Scheelhaase in a position to parlay the job into a head coaching opportunity.
Perhaps it is the fact that Liam Coen will be the Jaguars' main offensive playcaller. Whatever the case may be, considering the expected departure of Cooper Kupp, Scheelhaase's return helps the Rams in several ways.
Expect Scheelhaase to have a greater influence on how the Rams navigate the receiver market during free agency and also the NFL Draft.
Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are considered rising stars in the 2025 NFL Draft class and both men are rapidly shooting up draft boards. With Scheelhaase having coached them, do not be surprised to see one of them on the Rams next season.
While Scheelhaase looks to stay put for now, the Eagles may have several coaching vacancies after the Super Bowl so a last minute offer may come in from Philadelphia or the Saints if Eagles OC Kellen Moore takes the head coaching job in New Orleans.
