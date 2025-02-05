BREAKING: Rams Hire Drew Wilkins as New Pass Rush Coordinator
It's official. The Rams are making it known that their offseason is underway. Under siege for several of their assistant coaches, the Rams lost tight ends coach Nick Caley to the Texans offensive coordinator job. The Rams could also lose Nate Scheelhaase, Zak Kromer, Jerry Schuplinski and Rams Director of Scouting James Gladstone in the coming days.
Scheelhasse, Kromer, and Gladstone are linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars under former Rams OC Liam Coen. Schuplinski is expected to follow Caley to Houston.
Well the Rams have grown tired of having talent taken from them so they made their first acquisition of the offseason, hiring former Patriots assistant Drew Wilkins as their pass rush coordinator according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Wilkins was the Patriots outside linebackers coach but was let go after head coach Jerod Mayo was fired in favor of New England's actual favored son, at least according to Robert Kraft, Mike Vrabel. So We don't get sued, that was a joke. Just like Kraft's treatment of Mayo.
Wilkins originally came from the Ravens coaching tree. A long-time John Harbaugh assistant, Wlikins is well-versed in the Baltimore school of hard-hitting defense. If you look back at its evolution from Marvin Lewis first creating in the franchise's defense in its inaugural season in 1996, through Rex Ryan, Dean Pees, Wink Martindale, current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, and current Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, they've all had some type of blitz defense that would confused quarterbacks just enough while their lighting quick pass rush gets home.
Perhaps it is that background of Wilkins that got him the job. Rams DC Chris Shula likes to bring heat, especially from the corners as evident in his two playoff games. Wilkins may be the man designing the coverages behind the blitz to induce more turnovers.
With the end of the season welcoming a potential burgeoning pass rusher in Desjuan Johnson, he may be built into different Rams pass rushes under Wilkins.
Wilkins also worked with the Giants for two years before his stint with the Patriots. Wilkins could be mentored into taking over defensive coordinator duties if Chris Shula gets hired for a head coaching job next offseason.
Sources have said Shula is a rising candidate, especially coming from the McVay tree. They just want to see him continue his growth as a defensive play caller for a second season.
