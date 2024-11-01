BREAKING: Rams' Matthew Stafford a Step Closer to Honorable Award
The Los Angeles Rams not only have a incredible quarterback in their locker room but an even better person. On Friday, quarterback Matthew Stafford was nominated for the 2024 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
The award acknowledges players, coaches, staff, and alumni for their dedication and contribution to honoring and supporting active military and veteran communities. Stafford has done that his entire career and was a shoe-in nominee for this year's award.
Stafford has spent 16 years in the National Football Leauge, 12 of which were spent on the Detroit Lions. Throughout his career, he was participated with and contributed to several non-profit organizations. He has put an extra emphasis on the military and veteran community.
The former Georgia Bulldog quarterback has organized events for active military members and veterans to attend games and be apart of the Rams organization. He did just the same when he was a member of the Lions up until 2021.
There are special players in the league that dedicate a lot of their free time to military service and even on gamedays, Stafford is able to make time for those that dedicate their lives to our country. He has hosted members from Merging Vets and Player and the Gary Sinise Foundation at Rams games.
Later this month, for the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Sofi Stadium, which is also Veteran's Day, Stafford will host a group of individuals that will enroll in the United States Military.
There are nominees from across the entire league but nobody has honored our service members longer than Stafford has since entering the league in 2009. He is a perfect fit for the award.
