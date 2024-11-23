BREAKING: Rams Release Final Week 12 Injury Report
The final injury report of Week 12 for the Los Angeles Rams brought some bad news.
Cornerback Charles Woods and offensive lineman KT Leveston were both out, according to head coach Sean McVay. Rob Havenstein' status was doubtful. The coach said it wasn't so much that lineman suffered a setback, but no progress in general.
"He's practiced," McVay said on Friday. "He's practiced this week in a limited capacity and he's been able to... he looks good, but is he quite ready to be the Rob that we're all accustomed to seeing? That's why he’s listed as doubtful right now."
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson was added to the injury report on Thursday, listed as an illness. He did not practice. On Friday, he returned and fully participated. McVay called the illness a "stomach bug." Dotson has been a mainstay for the Rams and his presence is key heading into a matchup against a stout defensive front.
"It's been great, it's been really good," McVay said of Dotson. "That really goes throughout training camp, offseason into
the practices, and then obviously in the season. I don't know if you saw his 'Mic'd Up' last week,
but it gives you some good insight into how much the guys like him and how much fun that he
has. He's getting better. I thought he played really well last week. Repetition is the mother of
learning. The more that you're able to play, I think he's getting a comfortable rapport. He's played
with a bunch of different guys next to him at the right tackle and played next to a couple of
different centers, but it has been nice to be able to have Kevin as consistent as he's been."
