BREAKING: Rams Release First Injury Report of Postseason
Sean McVay's entire week has been flipped on its head as his Rams are now preparing to travel to Arizona for their Wild Card game against Minnesota. While many operational issues need addressing in terms of their travel schedule, it looks likely that McVay will be taking his entire 53 man roster with him to State Farm Stadium.
The Rams' injury report, released Thursday afternoon, listed only two players: RT Rob Havenstein and TE Hunter Long. Havenstein was a limited participant and still dealing with a shoulder injury, and Long, who is dealing with an issue with his quadricep, was a full participant in practice.
Havenstein missed the week 17 game against Arizona and was benched against Seattle as a precaution. McVay stated Havenstein could've played last week if needed but was not necessary due to the Rams already clinching the NFC West. The team seems to be content with their current habilitation plan and are preparing to have him on Monday.
Havenstein has played in every single Rams playoff game coached by Sean McVay. Havenstein is expected to be limited in practice for the rest of the week. The team has made it a priority to keep him healthy as he picked up his injury during a light day of practice. Havenstein has played in 141 games in his ten year NFL career.
Hunter Long's early exit from the Rams' regular season finale seems to have not hindered his ability to play this week. While he did not return to action last Sunday, he had a full practice on Thursday and is expected to play. Long has appeared in every game this season, recording seven catches for 60 yards. Having contributed in a variety of ways on offense and special teams, Long scored his first touchdown this season, recovering a blocked punt against Buffalo.
For Sean McVay and Chase Blackburn, after what has been a challenging 24 hours regarding everything outside of football, it is nice to know that they will enter their biggest game of the season with their players.
The Vikings had six players listed on their report but like the Rams, they're also expected to play with their full roster.
