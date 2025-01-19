BREAKING: Rams Release Inactive List for Divisional Round Game vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams released their inactive list as they make their final preparations before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to the NFC title game. The Rams will host the game if they win on Sunday.
The Rams inactive players are QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, S John Johnson III, OLB Brennan Jackson, OL Justin Dedich, OL Joe Noteboom and OL AJ Arcuri.
Bennett will still suit up as he serves as the team's emergency quarterback. As QB3, Bennett remains in the role he's had all season except in the regular season finale.
Tyler Johnson is once again is odd man out in a loaded receiver room. The Super Bowl champion, who is set to be a free agent after this season will not play in favor of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith. This was the same decision made last week against Minnesota.
John Johnson is the first major change from last week. Johnson is out while Emmanuel Forbes gets the spot Johnson vacates. Forbes, a former member of the Commanders has a long history playing against Philadelphia. DB Ahkello Witherspoon was questionable coming into Sunday but is expected to play. However if anything is wrong with him, he would need a replacment. That need likely contributed to Forbes' inclusion on the active roster.
Brennan Jackson remains on the inactive list. The team has continued to favor of Desjuan Johnson for their backup defensive line rotation. Johnson was one of eight different Rams defenders to record a sack on Sam Darnold.
Offensive linemen Justin Dedict, Joe Noteboom and AJ Arcuri are inactive. Both Dedict and Noteboom remain on the list after being inactive last week and for Arcuri, he was activated off of the practice squad but will not play.
Coming into the week, Alaric Jackson was working through a chest injury that limited him in practice. He was always considered good to play and the inactive list reflects that.
Noteboom continues to fall down the Rams depth chart despite his seven years with the team. He is a free agent at the end of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE