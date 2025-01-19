Five Keys to a Rams Victory Over Eagles
The Rams have an opportunity for redemption. After a 37-20 defeat in the regular season, the Rams are looking to return to the NFC title game for the third time in the McVay era with a victory over an Eagles squad full of talent. The only path to victory lies with meticulous preparations and complete execution and these five keys require both.
Put Puka Nacua in motion: Eagles DC Vic Fangio has a plan to stop Nacua. Putting the star receiver in motion could be the key to figuring out what that plan is. It would also allow the Rams to run the jet sweep, fake the sweep and Sean McVay could use whatever route combo he likes to use Nacua to clear out space for another pass catcher underneath.
Use Cooper Kupp as a decoy: Kupp looked refreshed against the Vikings but received only one target because Brian Flores schemed him out of the game. If Fangio does the same, run Kupp on his patented crossing routes to open up the inside for the tight ends, especially Tyler Higbee.
Attack Oren Burks: Burks is the weak link in the Eagles' defense. Starting in place of the injured Nakobe Dean, Burks should be tested early, especially underneath and with Higbee to see how good of a coverage linebacker he really is. Attack Burks downfield off play action and force Higbee to run into his zone. Either Burks will over pursue Higbee and open up the crosser underneath or Higbee will have a solid matchup downfield. If it works, Fangio will have to scramble to adjust his defense which could expose other areas in the secondary.
Force receivers outside and bail out to stop Saquon Barkley: For whatever reason, Jalen Hurts has not displayed the same efficiency as he has in years past. He can still hurt defenses when he can attack the middle of the field, especially within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage. The Rams need to stop Barkley at all costs and if the Eagles are to win, it should be off the arm of Hurts.
When the Eagles are in the red zone, if they're on the left hash mark in a passing situation, bring the corner blitz from the left hand or blind side: With limited space to operate, AJ Brown will not have the same space to manipulate as he would in other situations. A great way to force the ball out is to hit Hurts from behind. Stack the defensive line to the right side, bring four on the rush with Byron Young collapsing from the left side into the "C" gap, have Kobie Turner loop Young, forcing Jordan Mailata to pick him up, giving the corner a free shot on Hurts.
