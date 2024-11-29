BREAKING: Rams Release Second Week 13 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in an NFC contest that could serve as a bounceback opportunity following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams are a superior team across the board, and this game is a must-win game to get back to .500.
It could help save the Rams' playoff chances. The team practiced on Thursday and released their second injury report. Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson still did not participate with his foot injury.
Perhaps the biggest news was cornerback Charles Woods, who was able to fully participate after limited action on Thursday. Tight end Tyler Higbee was still as limited, however.
Higbee is crucial to the Rams' vertical game and overall offensive attack as an efficient downfield blocker and route runner. His knee will determine whether or not he sees action on Sunday. The decision will likely be kept under wraps until the game time inactives are revealed.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke on Wednesday about the impact Higbee has one the field and off.
"A veteran leader," Nacua said. "I think, especially in that room where we've had some adjustments and some guys being mixed around. We've seen some 12 personnel probably more than he has ever seen in maybe in his career here as a Ram. The ability of somebody who knows what defenses are trying to do and somebody who is gritty and tough. [He is] a leader is somebody that we can, in what feels like hard times, latch onto who has got confidence and is sturdy enough to be able to [inaudible].”
