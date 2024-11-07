BREAKING: Rams Return Pair of Injured Stars
The Los Angeles Rams will be getting much healthier over the next few weeks as they announce the return of a pair of starting offensive guards from the injured reserve list on Thursday afternoon.
Second-year Steve Avila and fifth-year veteran Jonah Jackson have both had their practice windows opener from the injured reserve list and will slowly make their way back to being healthy for Sundays.
Avila suffered a knee injury in the Rams' Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. He would require surgery to mend his MCL and the timeline for such an injury can take several weeks and possibly months. Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update on Monday regarding Avila's injury.
“He’s doing well. I saw Steve [Avila] in the team meeting today,” McVay said. “I’m not exactly sure what his timeline for return is, but he’s making good progress. He looks good and I know he’s done a great job with Reggie and his group so far.”
For Jackson, he would be injured the very next week against the Arizona Cardinals with a broken scapula. He has missed the past six games but looks like he could potentially be healthy enough to the put the pads on as soon as this Sunday.
The returns of both of these people movers is a major help to the Rams offense. A team that was trotting out multiple and second and third-string linemen will soon have their mainstay guys back to full strength.
Nobody will be happier to see both guys return than quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 16-year veteran spent one season with Jackson in Detroit, where Jackson was drafted in 2020. They have reunited in Los Angeles and should be able to finish out this season on the field together once again.
