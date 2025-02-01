Why a Cooper Kupp Trade Would Only Hurt the Rams' Super Bowl Aspirations
A person should never say never and thus no analyst, reporter, or insider within the NFL can confirm that Cooper Kupp will not be traded this offseason but in reality, the likelihood of a deal materializing between the Rams and another team for Kupp's services is extremely unlikely and near impossible.
That does not mean the Rams won't move on from him and perhaps a trade could materialize but it's not so much that the Rams don't want to make a trade but more of the value in return for Kupp would be minimal at best.
We're talking fifth-round selection at the very best. The issues Kupp has with the Rams would be the same issues another organization would be paying to inherit. Kupp is still owed a lot of money, he has not displayed the production or health as in years past and realistically, there's probably four years remaining for him to play before he has to hang up the cleats.
There is no easy way to say this so honesty is the best policy. If Kupp has four years left, that probably means three years left of legitimate production at best. No team in the NFL is trading for a player, especially a wide receiver with three years of production remaining when a rookie could provide four on a pro-rated deal.
That means Kupp's trade value is so low, it's probably not even worth it to trade him. Also, only certain teams can take on his contract, a contract that has already been restructured.
Looking at recent NFL history, receivers do not go for as much as they once did, especially if a player is not in his prime anymore. Keenan Allen was traded for a fourth-round pick after coming off of a near career year with the Chargers. That move is reflective of the current market.
What also hurts is that the two men who do not understand WR value and would be willing to pay a hefty price for Kupp are unable to at this time. Bill O'Brien is coaching college and Jerry Jones already spent way more than he should for Jonathan Mingo. Plus Dallas does not have the cap space for Kupp.
The team and Kupp need to get together and work out an equitable solution because let's be real, a trade is not happening unless someone goes off the deep end. To be fair to the Rams, there are a lot of decision makers that panic so maybe Les Snead and company are just waiting for that moment.
New York Giants anyone?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE