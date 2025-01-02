BREAKING: Rams' Star Jared Verse Makes First Pro Bowl
Jared Verse's sensational rookie season has reached another chapter.
The Los Angeles Rams star rookie defensive end was named to the Pro Bowl as a part of the NFC's official roster on Thursday, making him one of just three rookies to make the Pro Bowl alongside Jayden Daniels and Brock Bowers.
"He currently leads all rookies in pressures (74), hurries (53) and quarterback hits (18), and is tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and fifth in sacks (4.5)," the Rams said in a release. "
"League-wide, Verse is tied for second in hurries (53), fourth in pressures (74), tied for sixth in fumble recoveries (two) and tied for 26th in tackles for loss (11). In Week 16, Verse joined teammate Braden Fiske as the only rookies to record at least 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in franchise history."
Verse has been one of the NFL's top pass-rushers as a rookie, bringing consistent pressure off the edge for a resurgent Rams defense. It is little surprise to see the Florida State product given a nod for the Pro Bowl considering his consistent production since Week 1; production that helped spark a playoff run for the Rams even after they started 1-4.
Now, Verse can officially say his name is up there with some of the best pass-rushers in the entire NFL as he embarks on his first Pro Bowl as a professional.
"I think our coaches have done a really good job of putting guys in good spots while also making sure that it's not so consistent that you can get a beat on it from an opponent's perspective. Jared Verse has really grown a lot," Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week. "
He's coachable. I think he's really starting to understand, like we've talked about before, where are my play ops? What's the intent behind some of these calls or these movements that [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], [Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith] and [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC [Carter] activate up front? The answer is yes. I think it's really been a combination of guys learning how to rush together better. Jared understands where his opportunities align."
