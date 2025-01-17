BREAKING: Rams Thank Cardinals, Arizona Community For Generous Hospitality
The Los Angeles Rams expressed their appreciation for the timely and hard work done by the Arizona Cardinals, owner Michael Bidwell, the Cardinals' staff, and the Phoenix community through an advertisement taken out of the Arizona Republic.
After several wildfires devastated the Los Angeles community, the Rams were forced to move their Wild Card home game to Arizona due to an endless amount of concerns regarding player and fan safety. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and staff got to work, doing everything they could to ensure a smooth transition of venue as well as providing everything possible to accommodate the Rams' needs as a team.
Despite not needing to do this, Bidwell, emulating the humanitarian spirit of his father, stepped up for a team that shares a division with his. The Cardinals opened their practice facility to the Rams and their sports medicine department played a crucial role in getting Rob Havenstein, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, ready for game day.
The Cardinals also ensured the team was able to have smooth travel operations as they quickly planned and executed their travel out of Los Angeles. Bidwell himself sent two Cardinals' team planes to Los Angeles in order for the Rams to fly out the players, coaches, staff, their families, and some of their pets.
Cooper Kupp expressed how cool it was that his wife and children were able to get a glimpse of what their dad does on away games during the regular season.
The staff at State Farm Stadium quickly got to work, making the home of the Cardinals hospitable for the Rams with decals and artwork painted on the field and all over the stadium. The vendors worked quickly to ensure fans had access to all the food, drinks and merchandise typically found on gameday including refitting the Cardinals' team store to sell Rams gear.
The Cardinals went above and beyond for no reason beyond wanting to help a team in need. During a time when if they had done nothing, no one would've complained, they rolled their sleeves up and got to work for the greater good of humanity. Whatever people say about society, whenever disaster strikes, people run towards the danger because the pursuit of something bigger than themselves fuels the human spirit more than the concept of safety. While the game played on the field brings out the intensity of a divisional rivalry, there is an unbreakable bond between these two franchises, molded through the sincerity of a city.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE