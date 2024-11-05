BREAKING: Rams Trade Superstar to AFC Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Rams have made a move on trade deadline day and it's a big one. The Rams are trading away cornerback Tre'Davious White and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 seventh round pick, per Adam Schefter.
White is in his eighth season in the league and first with the Rams. He spent his first seven years as a Buffalo Bill before coming over to Los Angeles this past offseason. He will now play for his third team, traveling back to AFC for the Ravens.
The Ravens were eyeing down another defensive back in Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints but due to the fact that he was traded to the Commanders earlier in the day, they made a move for White which will bolster their league-worst pass defense (280.9 ypg).
The two-time Pro Bowler struggled to stay on the field this season, playing in just four games for the Rams. He had just 12 tackles and two pass deflections in his time as a Ram. White has dealt with a fair share of ACL injuries over the past few seasons. The Rams will avoid risking that healthy roster spot.
The Rams will receive some much needed pick, although, it is a seventh rounder in 2026. The fact that White was not much of a factor so this season is a big reason why they put him on the trade block and made the move right before the deadline.
Just as they have over the last several games, several young secondary defenders will see an increase in playing time and from what has been shown over this current three-game win streak, the Rams will be just fine on defense.
White had not seen much action and production this season but is hoping to play a much bigger role for the Ravens. They are competing for the top of the AFC North at 6-3 and a defensive piece to strengthen that failing defense is a key from them to make a playoff push.
