REPORT: Rams Rocketing Up Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams are right back in the mix of the NFC West race and the playoff race. In the blink of an eye, the Rams went from 1-4 and one of the worst teams in the country to 4-4. They are one of the hottest teams in the National Football League after winning three games in a row.
Still, the Rams have plenty of room to improve, after their win against the Seattle Seahawks could have gone better with marginal improvement in critical areas. While the Rams enojyed the return of their formidable wide receiver duo, it will take time for them get reacquainted with each other on the field.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his predictions of which NFL teams will make the playoffs this year. While some teams unquestionably have no chance of making it to the playoffs, many others do. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Rams.
After their road victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams jumped from last place in the NFC West to second place and within striking distance of first place. Iyer noted the Rams' two huge recent wins as to why he ranked them as the 17th-best team in the league. Iyer notes how the Rams have benefitted from their depth on offense.
“The Rams are hanging in there with an improving young defense and plenty of offensive depth for Sean McVay,” Iyer said. “They are trying to stay hot for another second-half surge after getting to .500 with two big wins.”
The Rams battled back from the league's cellar, facing one of the most challenging schedules over the season's first six weeks. Still, Los Angeles knows there is a long way to go to get where they are headed. The Rams must continue playing solid football over the next few weeks to keep pace with other playoff-bound teams.
As the Rams prepare for the second half of the season, it will be critical they stay as healthy and as prepared as possible. Los Angeles needs to continue doing what they have done over the last three weeks or so and that will be fine.
