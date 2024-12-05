By The Numbers: Rams-Bills History
The Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full when they go up against one of the best AFC teams in the league this season, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are going into their matchup with the Rams after clinched the AFC East last week and will play in the playoffs, as the Rams are still trying to punch their ticket.
As many analysts have mentioned during the season thus far, the Rams offense is the table setter for this team to be successful, and the Rams will need their star offensive players to show up and perform if they want to take down the Bills.
The Bills and Rams have a shirt history with one another, playing each other in just 14 games in the past. Of the 14 games, the Rams have fallen short more times than walked out victorious. The Bills lead the series with the Rams 9-5.
Week 14 will be the first time these two teams have faced each other since 2022. In their last game, the Bills were victorious 31-10 to start their 2022 season. Matthew Stafford threw for 240 yards in the loss to the Bills, and got sacked seven different times.
Josh Allen, Bills quarterback, was effective in that game, throwing for 297 yards in 26 completions. Allen has since improved his game, coming into the game this season against the Rams ranked 14th in total passing yards this season, with 2,691.
Stafford cracks the Top 10 in that category for the Rams, landing in spot seven, throwing 2,983 passing yards on the year so far. The Rams will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak to the Bills on Sunday as well.
The Rams longest winning streak against the Bills came back in their first two matchups, winning both, but since, they have been unable to put together back-to-back wins. The Ram's largest losing streak to the Bills is three: from 1989-1995 and 2016-2022.
In their last three matchups, the Rams have been unable to stop the Bills from scoring 30 or more points, but if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they have to find a way to win this game against Buffalo on the backs of their star-studded offense.
