REPORT: Can the Rams Stun the High-Flying Buffalo Bills?
The next five games will make or break the Los Angeles Rams' season. After a 1-4 start and recently losing two games in a three-game stretch, the Rams must aim to win every remaining game if they hope to win the NFC West and secure a trip to the playoffs.
While the Rams could get caught peeking ahead to their upcoming four-game stretch, which includes three games against NFC West opponents, a home matchup against one of the best teams in the National Football League will be hard for the Rams to overlook if they plan on making a playoff run.
The Rams have lost a couple of winnable games this season, which has put more pressure on them to win as many games as possible over the next five weeks. They must win a game they are not expected to win to make up for losses that should have been a Rams win.
Sunday's home matchup against the Bills is one of those games.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for every Week 14 game. He is not very confident in the Rams' chances of beating the Bills after their sluggish win on the road over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Bills have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, while the Rams' offense has continued to get off to slow starts, including a scoreless half against a Saints team that is much less talented than the Bills.
Iyer believes the Rams' young defense will struggle with a Bills offense that averages 30 points per game. Iyer predicts the Bills will take advantage of Los Angeles' negative tendencies and beat the Rams on Sunday.
"The Bills cannot be stopped by the Rams' young defense — not with Josh Allen rolling and his offensive line protecting him well and also opening up the explosive running game for James Cook," Iyer said. "The Rams can handle more limited offenses, but Buffalo, even with injuries around Allen, isn't one of them. Los Angeles continued lack of home-field edge burns it again."
Iyer predicts the Bills will cover the nearly five-point spread and beat the Rams 28-20.
