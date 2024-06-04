Rams News: Byron Young Explains Why He's Benefitting from Offseason in LA
Second-year Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young looks to be on the warpath this offseason.
After being selected with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound All-SEC First-Teamer out of Tennessee exploded onto the pro scene. He notched 61 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbled and one fumble recovery his rookie season, earning a slot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his trouble. Now, the 26-year-old is looking to get even better in Year 2.
Amidst L.A.'s OTAs (Organized Team Activities), Young sat down with the Rams announcer J.B. Long and analyst Maurice Jones-Drew for a revealing conversation on the team's YouTube channel. Jones-Drew asked Young why he opted to train almost entirely in Los Angeles during his first full offseason with the club, and not in his home state of South Carolina or his college home of Tennesse.
"Just me personally, just coming off my rookie season, I just wanted to get more familiar with the area, and make it more home, and just stay here, and not just keep going back and forth," Young explained. "But the team we play for [is] family-oriented, it's all about the players and taking care of them, so just being here with the trainers and coaching staff really [benefits] me a lot."
