Can Davante Adams Help The Rams to a Super Bowl?
Davante Adams is one of the most productive and acomplished wide receivers in the NFL since he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. 11 years later, he is still vying for his first Lombardi Trophy and is hoping to do so as a new member of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams are in a great spot as a franchise with a youth movement in full force that has not only been impactful but it has given the team a brand-new window to go all out for a chance at returning to the Super Bowl. This instill of youth will likely continue with this year's draft but for a team to reach the ultimate goal of hoisting that illustrious trophy, they must add quality players and veteran talent, and this is where Adams comes in.
After letting go of star slot receiver Cooper Kupp at the start of the league year Wednesday, the Rams signed the recently-released Adams after his short-tenure with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers ended in misery, including his two and a half years with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now back on the west coast, Adams may feel Los Angeles gives him the best chance yet of reaching the Super Bowl.
Despite turning 33 at the end of this year, Adams is still a terrific player because of how lethal he is at the line of scrimmage with his universal release packages and high football intelligence as a route runner, separator, and a receiver with terrific ball skills. If there is one place that he will be valued the most in an offense, it's Sean McVay's.
Adams is a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and had led the league in receiving touchdowns twice, most recently in 2022. When given a high volume of targets, Adams is as reliable as they come and thankfully for the veteran playmaker, he'll have his best quarterback to throw to him since the prime days of Rodgers, Matthew Stafford.
It's clear that Puka Nacua is the team's No. 1 skill player and Adams will likely be the WR2 in McVay's offense. This isn't a slight by no means as the former second round draft choice is still a formidable player. Regardless of what the Rams do at slot receiver, Adams is going to be a key part in the offense's success in 2025.
Adams doesn't have much time left and he'll likely want to go out at the top of his game, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy before his career is over. For a wide receiver of his caliber, it's the only thing left that he has yet to achieve and the Rams give him one last opportunity to do so.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.