Can Rams Assistant Coach Nate Scheelhaase Follow in HC Sean McVay's Footsteps?
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, McVay has pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
McVay is also has one of the best coaching trees in NFL history. His coaches have went on and found success as head coaches for other teams in the league. McVay was just 30 years old when he became head coach of the Rams and now has multiple coaches getting bigger roles with teams.
One assistant that can follow in McVay's footsteps is Nate Scheelhaase. Scheelhasse has just finished his first season with the Rams. He is well known as being one of the best up and coming coaches that many see becoming a head coach soon in the future.
Per the Rams, he joined the Rams after spending six seasons on the Iowa State football staff serving in various roles (2018-23). Last season, he served as the Cyclone's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Scheelhaase also spent two years coaching the running backs and wide receivers and took on run game coordinator responsibilities (2021-22). Before splitting duties for the program, he coached the receivers for two seasons (2019- 20) and the running backs for one season (2018).
During his tenure at Iowa State, the Cyclones appeared in five bowl games and began the season in the AP Top 25 in four of six seasons with the program. The Cyclones also finished with a winning record in five of six seasons and the program produced three of the most productive offenses in school history since 2019.
If McVay somehow decides to retire sooner than later Scheelhaase would probably be first in line to land the head coaching job for the Rams. He was interviewed by many teams this offseason. Now he is just looking for the right opportunity and fit for him.
