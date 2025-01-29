Rams' Floor Will Remain High Because of HC Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, McVay has pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Still, with all of the success the Rams have had under McVay, he does not get the National spotlight that he deserves. This team has flown under the radar all season long and they have been disrespected. But that does not matter to McVay. He just goes about his business with his team and he shows it on the field when it matters the most.
The good news for the Rams is as long as the franchise has McVay as their head coach, this team always will have a chance to win it all. McVay had a proven track record in his young coaching career. He believes in all his teams and the players believe in everything he teaches and tells them. A great trait to have as a head coach.
"I would say, as longest he has the energy and is locked in that is where you have to start," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew on Between the Horns. "The very beginning when he got here, and he was 30 years old and he talked about we, not me and we were in OTAs. I remember Andrew Whitworth, who was like four or five older than McVay. He jumps offside and McVay is like get out ... That is where it started. And to have that type of respect, early on shows again that is where it is."
"To lose offensive coach after offensive coach, defensive coach, and all these coaches are becoming head coaches and still put a product on the field that competes to win a championship almost every year is unique."
Next season the Rams will find a way to have success whether they return all their players or not.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE