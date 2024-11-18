Rams Star Earns Elite Spot In Rams History
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) received another stellar performance from their veteran captain wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He has entered an elite group of Rams pass catchers with the first or two touchdowns in the win over the New England Patriots (3-8) on Sunday afternoon.
Kupp earned his 54th touchdown reception as a Ram on the first of two touchdown catches against the Patriots. He has now entered the top three for most receiving touchdowns in Rams franchise history, passing Elroy Hirsh, who had 53 from 1946-'57.
The former Super Bowl MVP finsihed the game with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard strike early in the second half. He needed a big game following last week's offensive struggles and Kupp delivered to the fullest.
Kupp will need another 30 touchdown receptions to take over second place which belongs to Torry Holt, who finished his career with 74 total scoring catches.
Much like the man that has thrown Kupp the ball for the past four seasons in quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kupp has continued his success for nearly a decade as he is in his eighth season. A third round back in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kupp has become one of the league's most dominant receivers.
There are not many receivers still playing today that have had such consistent production for as long as Kupp has done it for. Coming from low-level Eastern Washington University, Kupp had to build his career from the ground up as he was not highly-touted coming into the league.
He has now been regarded as one of the most elusive and dangerous receivers in the league and he continues to get better the longer he stays in the league. The connection between Kupp and Stafford is unlike any other in the league and that is a big reason why he has 54 career touchdown catches.
Once again, the Rams went through the draft to find one of their best players in franchise history. Second-year receiver Puka Nacua is another great example of that and to have Kupp at his side to help teach him through his early years is quite invaluable.
Kupp has been a special piece to this team and will continue to thrive in his role and regarded as one of the best to ever do it at his position within the Rams organization.
