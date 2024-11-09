Can Rams' Defense Stop This Strength of the Dolphins?
The Los Angeles Rams aim to win their fourth consecutive game when they face the Miami Dolphins at home. Many will favor the Rams in this game, as the Dolphins are 2-6. Still, the Rams will be in for a battle.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes the Dolphins’ shifting on offense is going up against a Rams that has performed lately. Locker made a few critical points about the difficult task for the Rams’ defense.
“Monday night’s showdown may not be as prolific as its two primetime counterparts this week (cue the out-of-place dragon face meme), but it’s still a contest between two of the best offensive minds in football: Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel. In particular, McDaniel’s genius against McVay’s defense may be the difference."
Locker noted that the Dolphins have steadily improved since their starting quarterback returned to the field. After losing much of its offensive firepower early in the season, the Dolphins might still be able to give the Rams a run for their money on Monday night.
"Since Tua Tagovailoa has returned under center, he’s effectively rescued the Dolphins on offense. Over the past two weeks, Miami ranks first in EPA per play, completing an about-face after ranking either dead last or bottom-three without its franchise quarterback.
"In large part, that’s due to the Dolphins using motion. McDaniel has implemented either motion or a shift on 85.7% of snaps since Tagovailoa was re-inserted, easily the highest of any team. Miami ranks third in EPA per play on such looks in that two-game span.
"On the other side of the ball, the Rams’ beleaguered defense has actually tightened a bit in the past few weeks, ranking second in EPA per play since Week 7 despite battling the Vikings and Seahawks.
"In particular, Los Angeles has improved markedly in defending motion looks, jumping from 32nd in EPA per play from Weeks 1-6 to third from Weeks 7-9.
"We know McDaniel will put Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others in motion. The question becomes how well the Rams can neutralize it — and if they can hold up as well as they have in this latest spurt.
