Can Rams' Kupp Come to Life in Divisional Round?
The Los Angeles Rams story is one that has taken the NFL by storm. A story of fighting for those who have lost their homes in Los Angeles, the team has embodied that as motivation on their playoff run thus far. After taking down the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, the Rams set their sights on the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the Rams hold onto a strong offense, an offense that carried this team back to the promise land when they were down in the dumps to start the season. One veteran member of the Rams offense is Cooper Kupp, and while he holds a lot of weight in the LA community, his production level has posed concerns since his return in the regular season.
Stepping back to give star wide receiver Puka Nacua his spotlight on the season, Kupp by no means had a bad season. Posting 67 receptions and 710 receiving yards in 12 games on the season, Kupp was apart of the winning culture rebuilt in the middle of the season for Los Angeles.
Looking at the recent games for Kupp though, the numbers do not seem Cooper Kupp like. Since dropping 106 receiving yards in six receptions in Week 11 against the New England Patriots, Kupp has averaged 35.8 receiving yards per game as well as three receptions per game.
In back to back games for Kupp, he was only able to bring in one reception which both went for 29 receiving yards. Kupp still remains to be one of the better receivers on this Rams offense, but his last touchdown came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, which could pose issues going into the NFC Divisional Round.
In his last game against the Eagles, Kupp had eight receptions go for 60 receiving yards. Now, facing the Eagles again, this time in the playoffs, Kupp has had some success when it comes to the Divisional Round for the Rams.
In 2021's Divisional Round matchup between the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kupp posted nine receptions which totaled for 183 receving yards. The Rams will be looking for Kupp to come alive in the Divisional Round, especially if it sends Los Angeles back to the NFC Championship game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE