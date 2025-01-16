Are Eagles Fans Already Counting Out The Rams?
Well the scene is set. The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. After the Rams walloped the Minnesota Vikings in their "home" game in Arizona, Eagles fans were quick to jump on how their team is favored to win against Los Angeles.
If one theme can be seen from the Rams season, it has been perseverance. The Rams began their season down in the dumps but quickly built their way back up to the top of the NFC West division. After taking down a 14-win team in the Vikings, the Rams continue to catch strays from NFL fans not believing in them.
If one thing is certain, do not count out the Rams. A team that is fighting not only to prove everyone else wrong in their assumptions, but doing so to bring joy to those struggling in Los Angeles due to the wildfires poses a team that shouldn't be messed with. However, though the Rams are playing for reasons bigger than football, Eagle fans are ready to end their magical 2024-25 run.
Earlier in the season, the Rams took on the Eagles in what ended favorably for Philadelphia. Defeating Los Angeles by the final score of 37-20. The Eagles have already taken away a victory from the Rams this season, and the biggest threat that the Eagles hold over the Rams is Saquon Barkley.
Barkley had a terrific season with the Eagles, posting 2,005 rushing yards. Even against the Rams, Barkley let them know how dangerous he can be when he gets running. In the Rams loss to the Eagles, Barkley recorded 255 rushing yards in 26 attempts. The 255 rushing yards was the season high for Barkley.
While anything can happen in the NFL Playoffs, fans are hesitant to believe that the Rams will be able to pull off a huge victory against the Eagles. Going into the playoffs, the Eagles have been highly predicted to meet with the Detroit Liond in the NFC Championship. But why count out the Rams after they showcased what they are capable of?
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to deliver huge numbers for the Rams in the later months of the season. In the game against the Vikings, Stafford looked to have everything under control while throwing the football. Will it be more of the same when the Rams and Eagles meet on Sunday?
