Canadian Gunslinger Taylor Elgersma Has the Talent to Take Rams Back to Glory
Canadian football is a lot different than the game played in the States. Wider fields, huge endzones, vertical motion, twelve-player formations, and only three downs have bred a game that emphasizes aerial superiority and the usage of quarterbacks who can absolutely sling it.
A little-known quarterback from Wilfrid Laurier University, Taylor Elgersma became the first Canadian QB to play at a program north of the border to be invited to the Senior Bowl. The winner of the Hec Creighton Trophy, the Canadian equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, Elgersma threw for over 4000 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions during the 2024 season. He also ran in six touchdowns.
Elgersma is a wild card due to the level of competition he has faced. The good news for him is that QB development at the collegiate level in the United States, despite all these quarterback gurus and freelance teachers, is at an all-time low.
Since most NCAA programs are running shotgun-based offenses, it's rare to see a QB that knows how to play under center and while Elgersma doesn't have that knowledge either, if he can impress during this short window, making accurate passes from under center, that may give him the edge over some of the other quarterbacks who we know can not.
I spoke to Bill Sparks, draft analyst for TWSN about Elgersma and he was intrigued by him. Sparks recently completed a write-up on him stating...
"Having watched the tape on him, I can tell you there is plenty to be excited about with the arm talent, strength, and athletic ability. He will need some work on his pre and post-snap processing, as he’s a little underdeveloped in this area and forces throws he often shouldn’t.
When I watched through the film, one name kept popping back into my head when I saw his arm talent and athleticism: Paxton Lynch (former R1 selection for the Denver Broncos.) By no means am I saying that Taylor is a round one prospect as he’s probably a draftable talent in rounds 6-7 based on the traits alone. But when you see his film compared to Paxton’s, it’s very similar in a lot of the highs and lows as well."
While Elgersma does have a lot going against him, if he impresses at the Senior Bowl, the Rams may be looking at a man who could take the reigns from Stafford if Stafford returns in 2025.
