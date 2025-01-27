Three Veteran Quarterbacks Who Could Replace Rams' Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams remains an unknown and with GM Les Snead stating that he would entertain trade offers for the veteran quarterback, the team needs to create contingency plans in case things go sideways.
With a limited QB market and a roster ready to contend, the Rams do not have time to bring up a talent. Here are three ready to roll options for the team in 2025.
Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is another undecided but it seems like his future in New York is over. If Rodgers wants to play another season, the Rams could pick him up for cheap as the Jets would be happy for some draft capital and current Jets HC Aaron Glenn may be easily accessible to speak with without the rest of the NFL knowing through a back door with Lions GM and former Rams executive Brad Holmes. In that scenario, the Rams would likely have Rodgers change his contract as a non-starter. Rodgers may also be released from the team.
Rodgers performance severely declined in 2024. There's no doubt about it. However the QB market is incredibly slim, Rodgers understands many of the McVay concepts due to his work with Matt LaFleur, he could help bring Davonte Adams over on the cheap and he's a native of California. If not for anything else, if McVay can win with Rodgers, it would be another way he could stick it to Kyle Shanahan if he is that petty.
Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo spent the 2024 season as the Rams' backup, looking a lot better than fans remember in his lone start of the season. Against Seattle in the regular season finale, Garoppolo went 27/41 for 334 passing yards and two touchdowns. Garoppolo did have an interception but for a man playing with primarily backup players against a Mike Macdonald defense, he looked good for a QB that hasn't thrown a pass in a live game in over a year.
Davis Mills. The only thing Mills did wrong was declare for the NFL Draft too early. Had he declared in 2022 instead of 2021, he would've been the first overall pick. Mills was the test dummy that allowed the Texans to get their stuff together in order to give CJ Stroud a winning situation.
All the rookie records Stroud broke used to be owned by Mills. Mills did that and more with an awful roster, two one-and-done head coaches and a lawsuit regarding their former QB hanging over the franchise. He's easily aquiriable and he can sling it. Mills is personally my favorite choice and he has the tools to be the next Matthew Stafford. He just needs guidence. Let's hope his four years in the league didn't ruin the potential he has.
