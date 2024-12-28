Cardinals vs. Rams Live Game Thread
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) host NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at Sofi Stadium in primetime for Saturday Night Football. The Rams are looking for their fifth win in a row. The Cardinals are looking to play spoiler to the Rams playoff push.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams return home after picking up two critical wins on the road over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The offense is looking to get back on track in friendly weather. The defense is looking to continue dominating in the trenches and setting the offense up in good field position.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead the offense and will look to stay red hot in the month of December.
The Cardinals come into the match-up trying to give the Rams the same troubles they did back in their Week 2 win in Arizona. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has given the Rams trouble since entering the NFL.
"And we got to go handle our business," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Have a great week of preparation against the Cardinals. They obviously did a great number on us in the second game of the year. I got a ton of respect for Jonathan Gannon and that group. So, we are going to do the best we can to put together a good plan and be ready to roll on Saturday Night at home."
With a win the Rams will get a step closer to clinching a NFC West title. The Rams are not looking ahead of themselves. Their only focus this week is beating the Cardinals.
