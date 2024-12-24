Sean McVay and the Rams' Plan to Conquer the NFC West
Over the next two weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have full control over their postseason hopes. The Rams still have work to do to secure their spot in the playoffs but it is as easy as beating the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks over the final two weeks of the regular season, and the Rams are NFC West champions.
Still, there are multiple ways the Rams can get to the playoffs. Assuming they clinch a playoff spot, there are also multiple potential matchups assuming the Rams face.
Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that he has thought about the possibilities more than a few times.
"I think you know what's at stake, but I think what you also know is none of that really matters if you don't handle what we are responsible for controlling, and I think that has served us well," McVay said. "To sit here and say that you're not aware... I'm a fan of the game, and you don't pay attention to it, but as far as our dialogue in the building and how that affects the way that we go about it, that isn't something that we talk about because it really doesn't have anything to do with our preparation as it relates to trying to go play our best football game on Saturday night against the Cardinals.
"To sit here and say that, 'Hey, if Chicago were to beat Seattle, we wouldn't be aware of what's at stake.' Yeah, I'm not going to sit here and say that's not something that we're not in tune with. The truth is, how disciplined can we be in really focusing on the things that we can control? What I've loved about this group is since we've even talked about these types of conversations, our guys have handled their business. The only thing that matters is, are taking care of what we're responsible for?"
McVay noted the fact that the Rams do not need help from any other team to make the playoffs, makes it easy not to focus too hard on the possibilities at hand.
"Fortunately, we're in a position where you don't necessarily have to rely on other things to happen if you just handle your business. That's where my focus and concentration lie. That's where our coaches and that's where our players have been throughout the course of the week as it leads into the game that we have on a weekly basis and that'll be the same this week."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again