Close Wins Becoming Rams' Calling Card
The Los Angeles Rams have specialized in winning close games, it seemingly has become a way of life. The Rams have won most of their games by a touchdown or less this season.
Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted that the Rams have excelled in close games has been a total team effort. The team has had many chances to prove themselves in close games this season.
"It feels like we've had a lot of situations this year," Shula said. "We've been through a lot of adversity, whether it was throughout the season or whether it was within games up and down. We've won games in different ways, and we're comfortable in those positions. We've been down early, or we've been up, and we're comfortable playing any type of game. I think we just stay the course, stay in the process, don't overthink it, just play the next play and adjust to the flow of the game as it comes to you, and just get ready to roll."
Quarterback Matthew Stafford explained how the team has put an emphasis on finishing close games. Stafford has played his best football when it matters the most.
The Rams are currently on a four-game winning streak and need to win two more games to secure a playoff berth. Wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks would secure the NFC West and a home playoff game for the Rams.
“We put a big focus at some point during the year, maybe it was after the bye or halfway through, to kind of just have the energy to make sure we finish them," Stafford said. "We’ve done some nice things. We'd love to start a little bit faster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, doing everything we possibly can to go out there and try to execute to score points early. There's no question about it."
"It hasn't been as good as we wanted it to be. [There are] still more opportunities to get that done. Just the energy to finish. I think as a group and as a whole, we've done that at a high level in the past month, month and a half, or whatever it’s been. That’s really important, especially this time of year. Every win counts the same. It doesn't matter who it’s against or how you get it done, win, and good things happen.”
