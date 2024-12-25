A Critical, Underrated Aspect of Rams' Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams only need two more wins to give themselves a chance at another Super Bowl run. The Rams face the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks over the next two weeks to finish the regular-season, and they will be two games with a ton of interest as multiple teams will be impacted by the results.
Luckily for the Rams, they control their destiny. All they need to do is beat the remaining divisional opponents on their schedule and they are in.
However, for the Rams to do that, they must continue their stellar defensive play on third down. On Sunday, the Rams only allowed the New York Jets to convert five of their 13 third-down attempts.
The week prior, they only allowed the San Francisco 49ers to convert three of their 12 third-down attempts.
Rams head coach Sean McVay stressed the importance of getting off the field on third down. The Rams' defense clearly focuses on this, as they have played well in that area recently.
“I think it's always critical," McVay said. "I thought it was a great example of being able to just make them snap it one more play [against the New York Jets]. It’s a very unique game when the opponent doesn't necessarily punt, but you still hold them under 10 [points]. I think that was because of our ability to make them snap it one more time and get some fourth-down stops.
"It was just so big some of the stops that our defense made. I think they've been really good. We kind of combined third and fourth downs as a stat just based on, are you extending the drive or are you not? I thought we had some big-time fourth-down stops. They've been outstanding the last two games. Yesterday was a little bit different than the Niners game in terms of the way that it unfolded. I thought we played a good, complimentary game as a team.
"I've been really pleased with our defense. I think we've been really solid on the back end as well not giving up the explosive plays and being connected in coverage, especially against the last two opponents that we played with the explosive playmakers that they have on the perimeter. I think that’s been a big factor for us.”
