Rams News: Coaches, Execs Rank Matthew Stafford Among NFL's Top 5 Quarterbacks
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will enter his 16th season in the NFL and his fourth in Los Angeles. His time in Los Angeles has been filled with a ton of highs and a ton of lows. However, before his time in Los Angeles, Stafford was always viewed as an elite talent but could never get over the hump in the playoffs. That all changed when he became a Ram in 2021, as people started to see what he was truly made of all those years ago.
People within the NFL world have started to give Stafford the respect he deserves, and that was evident in the latest ESPN executives, coaches, and scouts ranking the top 10 NFL quarterbacks. In this list, Stafford was placed fifth and first among the quarterbacks in the NFC.
One high-ranking NFL official says Stafford elevates those around him.
"He elevates the play of those around him," a high-ranking official with an NFL team said. "Puka Nacua is a good player -- but he's not the same guy without Stafford. He helps those guys reach their potential."
An NFC executive added that he still has one of the best arms in the league.
"The arm strength hasn't left him -- he can still make every throw to every part of the field," an NFC executive said. "He attacks the intermediate windows and the middle of the field with accuracy. Cooper Kupp missed [five games], and he kept them afloat."
Stafford isn't getting any younger, and he's battled through a handful of injuries. The Rams need to protect their best player, and if they do just that this season, L.A. will be a contender in 2024.
"At this stage, he needs a quality offensive line," a head scout of an NFL team said. "They weren't great up front last year and he still produced. They should be better. Stafford can use his legs on occasion but should be playing comfortably in the pocket at this stage."
Stafford's time in Los Angeles has been filled with many highs and some minor lows. Still, even at age 36, there's no denying his talent and ability to guide his team when he is healthy. We saw that in 2021, and there's a good chance we could see it again in 2024.
More Rams: Should LA Be Looking to 2025 Draft For Matthew Stafford Replacement?