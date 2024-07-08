Rams News: Coaches, Executives Seemingly Diss Los Angeles Pro Bowler
Is Los Angeles Rams Second-Team All-Pro running back Kyren Williams not even one of the best 16 players at the position?
That's the word around the league, apparently.
In a fresh poll of NFL front office executives, scouts and coaches from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams was ranked not just below the list of the 10 best running backs, but also below the six backs to earn "honorable mention" plaudits.
Williams was, however, listed among other players to earn votes, along with Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Pro Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
Not even a starter in the 12 games he did play for Los Angeles last year, Williams was third in total rushing yards for 2023 (1,144) and fifth in running touchdowns among all players at the position (12). His 95.3 rushing yards a game were the most for any running back last season.
Williams at least had more robust output than a pair of honorable mentions. Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, an honorable mention who recorded 199 fewer rushing yards but played in three additional games. Five-time Pro Bowl New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara's numbers have slid drastically of late, with his output across the last two years combined pretty much level with Williams' achievements in just one year.
More Rams: Sean McVay Believes Rams' Late-Round Rookie Can Heavily Produce This Season