Cobie Durant is Back and Better Than Ever

On a night that needed a hero, Los Angeles Rams DB Cobie Durant's big plays helped seal victory over Minnesota

Brock Vierra

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There are three guarantees in life. Death, taxes and the ball simply does not lie. After a bogus roughing the punter penalty when Vikings' linebacker Kamu Grainger-Hill launched Rams' Jake Hummell into his own punter, Minnesota looked to be in business, having first and ten at the 50-yard line.

Rams defensive back and the man with a name that required him to be a professional athlete, Cobie Durant simply had enough and decided it was his turn to make a play. Earlier in the drive, Durant sacked Vikings QB Sam Darnold, helping set up the punt. Since the refs wanted to gift Minnesota another opportunity, Durant snatched a pass intended for Jordan Addison, recording his first interception in over two years.

Rams head coach Sean McVay complemented Durant after the game, telling reporters “He was a stud. He did a great job and he was ready to go. I thought he played well last week and thought he handled the things he could control the right way. His preparation and his approach. (Rams Asst. Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey (Pleasant) does such a great job with those guys on the back end as well as (Rams Safeties Coach Chris) Beake. He had Cobie ready to go. There were a lot of different things and you know that offensive is excellent. Kevin does a great job with his offensive coaches and then obviously the personnel. I thought there were a lot of things that in terms of just preparation where he was able to anticipate, not guess, made some big time plays and I was really proud of Cobie Durant.”

Durant's big play drew the acclaim of many as it played a pivotal role in keeping Minnesota out of the endzone in the first half. Before the pick was thrown, the Vikings had the ball down 10-3. After the pick, Jared Verse would proceed to score a touchdown off of a Darnold fumble on the Vikings' next drive and a late Davis Allen touchdown put away the game before halftime.

Durant has a big challenge this week, going up against A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith but his confidence is at an all-time high and his play is going to make Jalen Hurts hesitate before throwing his way.

