Could Cooper Kupp Be on His Way to Washington?
The Los Angeles Rams have made it clear that Cooper Kupp will play for a new team next season. Their aging star's time in LA is up, and now it's time to look for potential trade candidates. A lot of teams would benefit from Kupp's route running, but which team will pull the trigger?
The Washington Commanders had a special season, regardless of how it ended. Their future looks bright, as they have their franchise quarterback, who arguably had the best rookie season of all time. They were able to defy expectations and make it to the NFC Championship game.
Although the team fell one game short of the Super Bowl, the talent disparity between them and the Philadelphia Eagles was apparent. The Commanders should capitalize on this time that Daniels is still under his rookie contract and try to be as aggressive as possible.
Terry McLaurin had an amazing 2024 season with a career-high 13 touchdowns and 1,096 receiving yards. It's clear that he needs a running mate alongside him that defenses respect, as nobody else on the team was even close to 1,000 yards receiving.
The Commanders have the third-most cap space in the NFL, which is more than enough to take on Kupp's contract and possibly even extend him. Kupp would fit in this offense like a glove, and he'd be transferring from one premier play-caller to another, from Sean McVay to Kliff Kingsbury.
From the Rams' perspective, Washington has some intriguing pieces they could demand in a trade. They could expect Washington's first-round pick, which is three spots after the Rams. They could also expect multiple second-round pick draft compensations from this year and the next.
If the Rams elect to trade for talent instead, they could demand a young player from Washington, like Luke McCaffrey. They drafted him last year, and he hasn't seen much playing time in the offense. He's mostly been assigned special teams duty.
However, he's shown flashes of his talent and, with the departure of Kupp, could find a meaningful role in LA's offense. This move also allows them to get a cheap young wide receiver that they won't have to spend a first-round pick on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE