NFL Mock Draft: The Rams Could Replace Kupp With an Explosive Receiver
The Los Angeles Rams will likely trade their aging star, Cooper Kupp, this offseason. It'll only be a matter of time until Kupp wears a different jersey for the first time in his career, but that leaves a giant hole in their offense.
For the past two seasons, the Rams have had a dynamic duo on offense with Kupp and Puka Nacua. Now, it'll just be Nacua, and that places a lot of pressure on him as well as invites opposing teams to send double the coverage his way, more so than they already do.
The Rams could target some WR free agents this offseason. They could also find a long-term replacement for their offense through the draft. Dan Parr is a draft strategist who works for the NFL, and he recently published his mock draft. Parr believes that the Rams should pick Luther Burden III out of Missouri.
"If the Rams trade Matthew Stafford this offseason, they might have bigger fish to fry in Round 1, but for now, I could see Les Snead replacing the on-the-block Cooper Kupp with the slot threat out of Mizzou".
Burden III provides a lot of upside in a Sean McVay orchestrated offense and his skillset mirrors that of Kupp's. He may not be as tall as Kupp but they're of similar build. In 2024, he had 822 total yards and eight total touchdowns. Two of those came by rushing the ball, and McVay loves to get creative on offense. I could see some plays being drawn up just for him.
He could have a similar season to Nacua's a couple of years back, with explosive plays and impressive yards after the catch. Even if they aren't able to land him in the draft, given their drafting history, it would not shock me if they found a gem in the rough in one of the later rounds.
Still, it's unreliable to depend on that when there's so much that goes into whether or not a player will be successful in the NFL. Burden III typically doesn't fall this far in mock drafts, but if he's available when the Rams make their selection in two months, this is a no-brainer.
