Could Rams' Cooper Kupp Be on His Way to the AFC?
The Los Angeles Rams have had Cooper Kupp on their roster for eight years, since they drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Once the Super Bowl MVP, now he will most likely play for a different team for the first time in his career.
Mason Cameron of PFF recently published an article discussing some trades that could shake up the 2025 off-season. For the Rams, he proposes that the Denver Broncos should trade for Kupp.
"Denver’s primary directive this offseason will be to find more weapons for their young passer, Bo Nix, after his promising rookie campaign. Kupp would certainly provide Nix with the safety blanket and sure-hands this Broncos offense needs to take the next steps. Broncos HC Sean Payton is notorious for his intricate system and play-calling, which would bode well for a veteran like Kupp – as opposed to adding a young receiver in the draft – given his high IQ".
The Broncos will have about 35 million in cap space to work with this off-season, more than enough to bring in Kupp's contract. As Cameron said, they could use an offensive weapon that can handle being the focal point of an offense like Kupp can. Also, Kupp is excellent when he works from the slot and can catch quick balls and convert those into yards after the catch, which pairs amazingly with their current number one option in Courtland Sutton, who is a maestro at catching contested balls and running routes downfield.
From the Rams' perspective, they make this move to free up cap space and move off of a player who's suffered from injuries these past couple of seasons. They can expect draft compensation in exchange for Kupp, possibly a first or a few seconds. Alternatively, the Rams could demand a young asset in exchange for their veteran. In that case, the Broncos could ship Troy Franklin to LA.
They drafted him last year, and it would be a massive position upgrade for Denver and an intriguing young asset for LA. This trade would mix things up in the AFC West, provide Denver's offense a much-needed boost, and give the Rams an out on a big contract that isn't getting any younger.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE