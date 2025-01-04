Could Rams' Cornerstone Kupp Be on the Move in the Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams have one more game before they try to make another run to a Super Bowl. The Rams will play host to NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 at Sofi Stadium. In a game that can see a lot of backup players, will also see the Rams get some much needed rest for the starters.
The Rams have had an interesting season. They started off slow with a 1-4 record through five games but found a way to overcome that and all the injuries to climb back into the division race and now have won it. People were already talking about what players the Rams would be trading and if it was the end of the Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles. It will have to wait.
The Rams enter the final week of the season ranked No. 11 on ESPN. That moves the Rams up one spot from the previous rankings. They also gave one player from each team that can be on the move in the offseason. For the Rams, it was wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"The longtime Rams receiver has two years remaining on the extension he signed in June 2022, but he has only $5 million in guaranteed money left on that deal," Sarah Barshop said.
"Kupp's cap hit is $29.8 million in 2025 and $27.3 million the following season. While general manager Les Snead has referred to him as one of the Rams' "weight-bearing walls," it seems unlikely the receiver will be back at that number next season. Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown and was named Super Bowl LVI MVP in 2021, has missed games because of injury in each of the three seasons since."
Kupp's name came up in a lot of trade talks before the deadline this season. But talks never got serious with any teams. Kupp has been a big part of the organization since becoming a Ram. Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead would love to keep Kupp with the team and to do that, a contract reconstruction will probably be in the works.
Kupp is looking to be a big part of the Rams playoff run this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE