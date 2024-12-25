Is There Concern for Rams' WR Kupp in This Offense?
The Los Angeles Rams are one of, if not the hottest teams in the National Football League right now. They are riding a four-game winning streak into Week 17 against NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. They are trying to get a step closer to winning the division with a win over the team from Arizona. The Rams are also looking to make it five in a row on Saturday.
The offense has been great since overcoming their 1-4 start this season. But over the last two weeks the offense has had trouble scoring points and finding the endzone. Many are concerns with the Rams offense over the last two games but it could be fine. They have played their last two matchups in weather that is not friendly for a team on the West Coast.
The other concern is wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp has not been featured in the offense like we are used to seeing. One thing about these offensive weapons they do not care if they do not get the ball, they want to win and get everyone involved.
"Puka Nacua is, but for some reason, Cooper Kupp has been a bit silent," said CBS Sports Reporter Bryant McFadden. "Remember a week ago he did not catch one pass. That is hard to understand and digest. Cooper Kupp did not have one pass today but caught a few passes [against the Jets] not to the level of Puka Nacua. So, everyone else in that offense, we look at Kyren Williams, they have been doing what they are supposed to do, Puka Nacua. But you have to get Cooper Kupp much more involved for that offense to be at their best. You better believe Sean McVay he understands that. And this week we will see a lot of plays being called up for number 10."
"I talked to [Matthew Stafford] he said I am at the stage in my career, I do not care how we get it done, we just need to find a way of getting wins and getting it done," said CBS NFL Analyst Trent Green. "I know they are completely content with it. They would love to get Cooper Kupp more involved ... And when they get into more quote-on-quote normal conditions, I think you see them throwing the ball more and you see Kupp more involved."
