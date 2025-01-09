Could Stanford's Elic Ayomanor Open Up Rams Offense
Due to their NFC West title, the Rams are guaranteed to picking in the later half of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While there will likely be a ton of talent available for selection, one player stands out from the rest and not enough people are talking about him.
Stanford's Elic Ayomanor was one of the best pass catchers in college football, hauling in 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinal in 2024. The reason why more people don't know about him is due to the fact Stanford was awful and play in a less popular conference.
Stanford was extremely bad in 2024 as they're in the midst of a full program rebuild. Ayomanor accounted for essentially half of QB Ashton Daniels' completions, passing yardage and touchdowns while being the focal point of opposing defenses.
In 2023, Ayomanor dominated in his matchup against Heisman winner Travis Hunter, not only "mossing" him for the game winning touchdown in double overtime but also running rampant over the Buffaloes defense. Ayomanor had 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Speaking with Bill Sparks, NFL Draft scout for Kades Draft Room, Sparks said of Ayomanor that he's "a “my guy” of this draft class, Elic Ayomanor has the size and speed profile NFL teams look for in their WR1. With strong hands, and an innate sense of timing for elevating a high pointing catches, I’ve got Ayomanor as a round one prospect, and likely see him in the top 32 selections come draft night. His game is a more amped up Nick Westbrook-Ikhine."
Whomever the Rams bring in to replace an outgoing reciever room are going to have two immediate responsibilities. They must be willing to play Robin initially to Puka Nacua's Batman until they get caught up to speed with the offensive system and they must understand that they are also there to extend the career of Cooper Kupp.
That player will not get the immediate targets they may desire or the defensive matchup they want. They will also need to understand that Matthew Stafford will not target them over Kupp or Nacua until they've built a trust with him.
For his abilities and his temperament, there is no better fit that Ayomanor. He could have transferred but he didn't. He could have complained about his situation but he didn't. All Ayomanor did was work hard and play football. A perfect fit for the culture and stability built in Los Angeles.
