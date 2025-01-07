Sean McVay Should be NFL Coach of the Year
Injuries happen, roster changes are made and life moves on. Every week during the fall, the NFL will be on full display and all 32 teams will play their full allotment of games regardless of who is suiting up or not.
The ever present reality that excuses mean nothing in the NFL is as alive as it has ever been and in an era where coaches are getting fired left and right, what Sean McVay did this season despite having every oppertunity to trade in the stresses of coaching for the comfortability of the media booth is deserving of not just praise but the league's highest accolade for its coaches.
No coach in the NFL has had to deal with as many injuries or play as many young and inexperienced players as McVay did this season. In his first five weeks, he watched Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, and Jonah Jackson suffer injuries that would sideline them for a period of time.
In his first five weeks, McVay watched rookies Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske learn how to play in the NFL on a defense that kept getting shredded by opposing attacks. His DC Chris Shula had to go through the growing pains that come with being a first-time coordinator and McVay's veteran addition to the defense, Tre'Davious White, would be released by the team midseason.
And yet he stands alongside the other remaining 13 other head coaches who still get to gameplan for a matchup this week. There is no team that has had to overcome as much as the Rams have had with as little credit as they've been given. Despite their victories over Buffalo, Minnesota, and their division crown, the media has not given the Rams the credit that they deserve.
There's no reason as to why the Rams are playing in the postseason. Most teams, when they endure what the Rams have had to overcome, fall over and give up. Coaches get fired, front offices clear out and teams begin their rebuilding process. Not the Rams. The culture inside the facility has not only infected the entire organization, it's bleeding into a community that is about to pack SoFi on Monday. That's the Sean McVay effect and he should be rewarded because of it.
