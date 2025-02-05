The Rams Shouldn't Trade Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that they are looking to trade him away immediately. It's even gotten to the point that they're willing to eat up part of Kupp's contract to get off of him sooner.
I could see Kupp being traded in this fashion mainly because of his contract and production. He boasts the second-highest contract on the team, and in a year when he saw the majority of targets, he underperformed compared to previous years.
He had 710 yards and six touchdowns, the lowest amount of scrimmage yards he's had in a season where he plays more than ten games. He'll be 32 by the time next season rolls around and has fewer yards than some team's second option.
I don't think the Rams should trade Kupp because they owe it to him to allow him to retire a Ram. After all, he was the Super Bowl MVP when they won it in 2022. He was the second draft pick made by Sean McVay when he first started his tenure with the Rams.
Even in his post in reaction to this news, he states that he doesn't want to leave LA and he wants to end where he started his career. While his market is available for a trade, it's not like he could net you a first-round pick or anything like that.
He's familiar with the system and can still give this team some much-needed offense when necessary. They have Puka Nacua, but outside of that, their WR room looks a little scarce. I don't believe any of their young offensive weapons are ready to take a leap, and he could still mentor them in his time remaining there.
Removing his contract gives you more cap flexibility when it comes to free agency, but if they're willing to give up money just to trade him away, then what is the point? Even if they retool their roster and get rid of Kupp and Matthew Stafford, it isn't like their roster is going to win a Super Bowl any time soon.
If they want to stay competitive, they'll hold on to Kupp and Stafford until they retire and draft their replacements or get them on the team as backups for right now.
