Could the Rams Consider Bringing Back Former WR Beckham?
In the 2021-2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams made a key signing that improved their team and was huge down the stretch, helping them win the Super Bowl. That signing was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Rams could be one of the first teams to take a look and discuss the possibility of bringing Beckham back to Los Angeles.
Beckham and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways on Friday. Giving Beckham the opportunity to sign with any team in the NFL. Beckham will likely want to go to a team going to the playoffs.
"The love I have for Odell [Beckham], just waking up you know kind of getting ready for what is next for us and focusing on this but not really sure about him," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday about Odell Beckham Jr. "You know I have a lot of other things that we are kind of focused on right now."
The Rams do not need a wide receiver like they did when they signed Beckham during their Super Bowl run.
The Rams' wide receivers are led by veteran Cooper Kupp and second-year star Puka Nacua, who has been one of the best receivers in only his second season.
The Rams have also got good production by Demarcus Robinson. Other receivers Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and Jordan Whittington have all played a big part during the season when Kupp and Nacua went down earlier in the season.
We have seen Robinson go down a couple of times over the last few weeks with injury but did not require him to miss any time.
Beckham was signed to the Rams during their Super Bowl run to be the third wide receiver next to Kupp and then Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. When Woods went down to a season-ending injury, Beckham took a massive role in the Rams offense.
Beckham had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games with the Rams. Beckham was on his way to having a huge game in the Super Bowl catching two passes for 52 and a touchdown but suffered a torn ACL early in the Super Bowl.
